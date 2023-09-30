English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7
This weekend marks the seventh round of the Premier League! The highlight match will be the clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. Last season, the Merseysiders defeated Spurs twice, displaying highly prolific football, with a total of ten goals scored across the two matches!
The new round will kick off with Aston Villa facing Brighton, while Manchester United will play against Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton will host Manchester City, and Arsenal will travel to Bournemouth. Tomorrow, Nottingham Forest will face Brentford, and the round will conclude with Fulham taking on Chelsea.
Premier League. Matchday 7
Time - CET
30.09
13:30 Aston Villa - Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
16:00 West Ham United - Sheffield United
16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City
16:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
16:00 Newcastle United - Burnley
16:00 Everton - Luton Town
18:30 Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool
01.10
15:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
02.10
21:00 Fulham - Chelsea
Premier League standings
Premier League. Matchday 8
07.10
13:30 Luton Town - Tottenham Hotspur
16:00 Fulham - Sheffield United
16:00 Burnley - Chelsea
16:00 Manchester United - Brentford
16:00 Everton - Bournemouth
18:30 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
08.10
15:00 Brighton - Liverpool
15:00 West Ham United - Newcastle United
15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa
17:30 Arsenal - Manchester City