English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6

This weekend we are expecting the sixth round of the EPL! The main confrontation of the game day will be the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. The Gunners won both games against The Spurs last season, but can they extend their winning streak? Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest at home, while Manchester United face Burnley in an away match.

In addition to the Arsenal vs Tottenham match, there will also be a meeting between Liverpool and West Ham on Sunday. And Chelsea will be at home to Aston Villa. The tour will close with a match between Sheffield United and Newcastle.

Time - CET

Premier League. 6th round

23.09

16:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham

16:00 Luton Town - Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest

18:30 Brentford - Everton

21:00 Burnley - Manchester United

24.09

15:00 Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur

15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth

15:00 Liverpool - West Ham United

15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

17:30 Sheffield United - Newcastle United

Premier League standings

Premier League. 7th round

30.09

13:30 Aston Villa - Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal

16:00 West Ham United - Sheffield United

16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City

16:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace

16:00 Newcastle United - Burnley

16:00 Everton - Luton Town

18:30 Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool

01.10

15:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford