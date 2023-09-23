English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6

RU RU NG NG
This weekend we are expecting the sixth round of the EPL! The main confrontation of the game day will be the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham. The Gunners won both games against The Spurs last season, but can they extend their winning streak? Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest at home, while Manchester United face Burnley in an away match.

In addition to the Arsenal vs Tottenham match, there will also be a meeting between Liverpool and West Ham on Sunday. And Chelsea will be at home to Aston Villa. The tour will close with a match between Sheffield United and Newcastle.

Time - CET

Premier League. 6th round

23.09
16:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
16:00 Luton Town - Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
18:30 Brentford - Everton
21:00 Burnley - Manchester United

24.09
15:00 Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth
15:00 Liverpool - West Ham United
15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
17:30 Sheffield United - Newcastle United

Premier League standings

Premier League. 7th round

30.09
13:30 Aston Villa - Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
16:00 West Ham United - Sheffield United
16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester City
16:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
16:00 Newcastle United - Burnley
16:00 Everton - Luton Town
18:30 Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool

01.10
15:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford

02.10
21:00 Fulham - Chelsea

