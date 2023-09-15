English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5

Club football returns after the international break. This weekend we will have some interesting games in EPL.

On Saturday, Liverpool will travel to Wolves, Man City will play away at West Ham, and Manchester United will play at home against Brighton & Hove Albion. On Sunday, Bournemouth will try to take points from Chelsea, and Arsenal will face Everton.

Time - SET

Premier League. Matchday 5

16.09

13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool

16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace

16:00 West Ham - Manchester City

16:00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sheffield United

16:00 Fulham - Luton Town

18:30 Newcastle United - Brentford

17.09

15:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea

17:30 Everton - Arsenal

18.09

20:45 Nottingham Forrest - Burnley

Premier League standings

Premier League. Matchday 6

23.09

16:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham

16:00 Luton Town - Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest

18:30 Brentford - Everton

21:00 Burnley - Manchester United