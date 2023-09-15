RU RU NG NG
English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5

Club football returns after the international break. This weekend we will have some interesting games in EPL.

On Saturday, Liverpool will travel to Wolves, Man City will play away at West Ham, and Manchester United will play at home against Brighton & Hove Albion. On Sunday, Bournemouth will try to take points from Chelsea, and Arsenal will face Everton.

Premier League. Matchday 5

16.09
13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Liverpool
16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
16:00 West Ham - Manchester City
16:00 Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
16:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Sheffield United
16:00 Fulham - Luton Town
18:30 Newcastle United - Brentford

17.09
15:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
17:30 Everton - Arsenal

18.09
20:45 Nottingham Forrest - Burnley

Premier League standings

Premier League. Matchday 6

23.09
16:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
16:00 Luton Town - Wolverhampton Wanderers
16:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
18:30 Brentford - Everton
21:00 Burnley - Manchester United

24.09
15:00 Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth
15:00 Liverpool - West Ham United
15:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
17:30 Sheffield United - Newcastle United

