English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5
On Saturday, all 12 games the fifth round of the English Championship will be played.
Leicester City, which has not yet lost a single point, will meet Hull City in their field - this game will be the main one in the current round. Recall that the Championship after this round, like the Premier League, there will be an international pause associated with the matches of the national teams. The tournament will resume on September 15th.
Time - CET
Championship. Matchday 5
02.09
13:30 Birmingham City - Millwall
13:30 Sunderland - Southampton
13:30 Swansea City - Bristol City
16:00 West Bromwich Albion - Huddersfield Town
16:00 Ipswich Town - Cardiff
16:00 Coventry City - Watford
16:00 Leicester City - Hull City
16:00 Leeds United - Sheffield Wednesday
16:00 Middlesbrough - Queens Park Rangers
16:00 Plymouth Argyle - Blackburn Rovers
16:00 Rotherham United - Norwich City
16:00 Stoke City - Preston North End
Championship. Standings
Championship. Matchday 6
15.09
20:45 Hull City - Coventry City
21:00 Southampton - Leicester City
16.09
16:00 Blackburn Rovers - Middlesbrough
16:00 Bristol City - West Bromwich Albion
16:00 Watford - Birmingham City
16:00 Queens Park Rangers - Sunderland
16:00 Norwich City - Stoke City
16:00 Preston North End - Plymouth Argyle
16:00 Huddersfield Town - Rotherham United
16:00 Sheffield Wednesday - Ipswich Town
20:45 Cardiff City - Swansea City
17.09
13:00 Millwall - Leeds United