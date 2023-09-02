English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5

On Saturday, all 12 games the fifth round of the English Championship will be played.

Leicester City, which has not yet lost a single point, will meet Hull City in their field - this game will be the main one in the current round. Recall that the Championship after this round, like the Premier League, there will be an international pause associated with the matches of the national teams. The tournament will resume on September 15th.

Time - CET

Championship. Matchday 5

02.09

13:30 Birmingham City - Millwall

13:30 Sunderland - Southampton

13:30 Swansea City - Bristol City

16:00 West Bromwich Albion - Huddersfield Town

16:00 Ipswich Town - Cardiff

16:00 Coventry City - Watford

16:00 Leicester City - Hull City

16:00 Leeds United - Sheffield Wednesday

16:00 Middlesbrough - Queens Park Rangers

16:00 Plymouth Argyle - Blackburn Rovers

16:00 Rotherham United - Norwich City

16:00 Stoke City - Preston North End

Championship. Standings

Championship. Matchday 6

15.09

20:45 Hull City - Coventry City

21:00 Southampton - Leicester City

16.09

16:00 Blackburn Rovers - Middlesbrough

16:00 Bristol City - West Bromwich Albion

16:00 Watford - Birmingham City

16:00 Queens Park Rangers - Sunderland

16:00 Norwich City - Stoke City

16:00 Preston North End - Plymouth Argyle

16:00 Huddersfield Town - Rotherham United

16:00 Sheffield Wednesday - Ipswich Town

20:45 Cardiff City - Swansea City