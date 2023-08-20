Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9

In the 4th round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" suffered a defeat against Odessa's "Chornomorets". The match took place in Odessa at the "Chornomorets" stadium and ended with the home team winning 3-2.

Midway through the first half, Arthur Avagimyan opened the scoring. At the beginning of the second half, Andriy Yarmolenko equalized. A few minutes later, Andriy Shtohrin put the hosts ahead. In the 61st minute, Serhiy Sydorchuk leveled the score. In the 83rd minute, "Dynamo" was reduced to 10 players after the dismissal of Oleksandr Sirota. In the final moments of the match, Samson Iede scored the winning goal.

With nine points, "Chornomorets" climbed to the second position in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. With six points, "Dynamo" dropped to the sixth place.

"Chornomorets" Odesa - "Dynamo" Kyiv - 3:2 (1:0, 2:2)

Goals: Avagimyan (21), Shtohrin (53), Iede (90) - Yarmolenko (49), Sydorchuk (61).

Yellow Cards: Putria (39), Boychuk (55), Iede (82) - Sirota (51), Dyachuk (53).

Red Card: Sirota (83).

"Chornomorets": Shevchenko, Bragaru, Huchek, Yermakov, Putria, Vasiliev, Shporn, Avagimyan, Shtohrin, Khadida (Iede, 69), Boychuk.

"Dynamo": Neshcheret, Vivcharenko (Dubinchak, 62), Dyachuk (Karavaev, 62), Sirota, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk (Brazhko, 71), Buyalsky, Shaparenko (Shepelev, 77), N. Voloshin, Yarmolenko (Benito, 77), Vanat.