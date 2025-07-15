Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets: Can Ludogorets hold their advantage and make it to the next round?

In the return leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Dinamo Minsk will host Ludogorets on Wednesday, July 16. The opening whistle will sound at 20:45 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets: Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Ludogorets.

Dinamo Minsk have won just one of their last five matches.

Ludogorets also have only one win in their last five outings.

On home turf, Dinamo have lost just once in their last ten matches.

Dinamo Minsk have lost to nil in 25% of their matches this season, while Ludogorets have been shut out only once in ten games.

Ludogorets have scored more than 1.5 goals in eight of their last ten matches.

These teams have faced off three times: Ludogorets have won twice, Minsk once.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets: Match preview

In the first leg, Ludogorets looked very convincing. The team controlled the tempo, attacked more often, and created more chances. In the end, the Bulgarians' win was fully deserved, even though the only and decisive goal was scored as late as the 87th minute. Nevertheless, it’s an excellent result to take into the away leg.

Overall, this was Ludogorets’ first official match since May, when they clinched their 14th consecutive league title. In preparation for the clash against Dinamo Minsk, the Bulgarians played four friendlies, failing to win any: two draws and two losses.

Dinamo Minsk, meanwhile, are in the thick of their domestic league campaign and have already played 15 matches. Over this stretch, the team has collected 29 points, sits in fourth place, and trails the leader by ten points. In their last five league games, Dinamo have managed only one win, losing the other four. However, at home, Dinamo have suffered just one defeat in their last ten outings.

Probable line-ups

Dinamo Minsk: Shpakovskiy; Pigas, Begunov, Gavrilovich, Ibrahim; Bahar, Myakish, Kalinin, Malashevich; Bakic, Jimet

Ludogorets: Padt; Son, Almeida, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov; Kaloch, Pyetrovsky, Nedelev, Tekpetey; Eric Markus, Caio Vidal

Prediction

After their win in the first leg, Ludogorets have a solid lead and an excellent chance to progress to the next round. Yes, they’ll be playing away, but the Bulgarian side boasts higher-quality players, who, in my opinion, will be the key factor for success. My bet is on a Ludogorets victory at odds of 1.7.