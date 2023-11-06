SURVEY: Who will win the EPL this season? And who will become the champion of Spain?

The football season is in full swing, with championships heating up in all the top leagues.

In the English Premier League, after 11 rounds, Manchester City leads the table with 27 points. However, Tottenham has a game in hand and 26 points. Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the top four, each with 24 points.

La Liga has a surprising leader after 12 rounds, with Girona at the top with 31 points, followed by Real Madrid with 29 points in second place, Barcelona in third with 27 points, and Atletico Madrid rounding out the top four with 25 points.

In Serie A, Inter Milan leads the table with 28 points, followed by Juventus with 26 points. Milan is in third place with 22 points, and Napoli is fourth with 21 points after 11 rounds.

In the Bundesliga, after ten rounds, Bayer Leverkusen surprisingly leads, with Bayern Munich trailing by just two points. Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are in third and fourth places, each with 21 points. In Ligue 1, Nice is at the top with 25 points, PSG is second with 24 points, and Monaco is third with 23 points after 11 rounds.

What are your thoughts on who will be the champion in each of these leagues? We've prepared a poll for you to share your predictions.