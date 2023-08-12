Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder

London's "Chelsea" is showing interest in the midfielder of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, according to Footmercato.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be around 40 million euros. Earlier, the Italian rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia as he wants to stay in European football. The player is also being pursued by "Liverpool."

30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Pescara." The transfer fee was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. With the Parisians, the midfielder has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has played 55 matches for the Italian national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while also receiving 11 yellow cards.