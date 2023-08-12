RU RU
Main News Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder

Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder

Football news Today, 01:10
Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Photo: Instagram Marco Verratti / Author unknown

London's "Chelsea" is showing interest in the midfielder of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, according to Footmercato.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be around 40 million euros. Earlier, the Italian rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia as he wants to stay in European football. The player is also being pursued by "Liverpool."

30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Pescara." The transfer fee was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. With the Parisians, the midfielder has won the French championship nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has played 55 matches for the Italian national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while also receiving 11 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester City lose one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:30 Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 01:10 Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker Football news Today, 00:00 Fenerbahce agrees transfer of Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Neymar close to returning to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 15:15 RB Leipzig have bought the talented Frenchman for 30 million euros
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football Today Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bayern vs RB Leipzig 12 August 2023