Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper

The press service of "Barcelona" has announced on their official website the contract extension with German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

The new agreement between the player and the Catalan club will be valid until the summer of 2028. The release clause in the goalkeeper's contract will be 500 million euros.

It was previously reported that the German goalkeeper agreed to a reduction in salary for the first two years of the new contract. However, his salary will be compensated in the following three years.

31-year-old ter Stegen has been playing for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee amounted to 12 million euros. In total, he has played 378 matches for "Barça" in all competitions, conceding 368 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 158 matches. With Barcelona, ter Stegen has won the La Liga title five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), the Spanish Super Cup three times (2016, 2018, 2022/23), the UEFA Champions League (2014/15), the UEFA Super Cup (2015), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2015).

Ter Stegen has been playing for the German national team since 2012. He has played a total of 34 matches for the German national team, conceding 39 goals.