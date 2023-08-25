RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper

Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper

Football news Today, 14:23
Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper Photo: Barcelona website / Author unknown

The press service of "Barcelona" has announced on their official website the contract extension with German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

The new agreement between the player and the Catalan club will be valid until the summer of 2028. The release clause in the goalkeeper's contract will be 500 million euros.

It was previously reported that the German goalkeeper agreed to a reduction in salary for the first two years of the new contract. However, his salary will be compensated in the following three years.

31-year-old ter Stegen has been playing for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the Catalan club from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee amounted to 12 million euros. In total, he has played 378 matches for "Barça" in all competitions, conceding 368 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 158 matches. With Barcelona, ter Stegen has won the La Liga title five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), the Copa del Rey five times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), the Spanish Super Cup three times (2016, 2018, 2022/23), the UEFA Champions League (2014/15), the UEFA Super Cup (2015), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2015).

Ter Stegen has been playing for the German national team since 2012. He has played a total of 34 matches for the German national team, conceding 39 goals.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Today, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Yesterday, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:00 Brazilian talent Chelsea moved to another club in the Premier League Football news Today, 14:23 Barcelona announce a contract extension with the main goalkeeper Football news Today, 13:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah in Serie A Football news Today, 13:30 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 13:26 Barcelona close to signing Portugal star striker Football news Today, 13:03 West Ham close to signing Ajax leaders Football news Today, 07:00 Barcelona and PSG target Chelsea striker Football news Today, 06:00 The Chelsea legend spoke about the possible transfer of Mbappe to the club Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United lose key player due to injury Football news Today, 04:00 Arsenal sell striker for almost 60 million euros
Sport Predictions
Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Everton vs Wolves 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023