Balotelli terminated the contract with Sion

Balotelli terminated the contract with Sion

Football news Today, 15:32
Balotelli terminated the contract with Sion Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mb459/

Italian football player Mario Balotelli has terminated his contract with Sion, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported.

According to information, the football player and the Swiss club have decided to terminate the contract and have already signed all the necessary documents. It is also reported that he wants to return to Turkey. The Turkish club Adana Demirspor is interested in the Italian. Balotelli previously played for Adana Demirspor - 35 matches, 19 goals, 7 assists. Transfermarkt values him at 1.5 million euros.

The 33-year-old footballer did not play for Sion this season. He played a total of 19 matches for the team and scored six goals.

Professional debut took place on December 16, 2007 in a match against Cagliari, replacing Davide Suaso. The match ended 2-0 in favor of Internazionale. In the very next match of the Italian Cup against Regina, he started and scored a double. In 2010, he moved to Man City and spent three years there. After that, he spent one year in Milan, two years in Liverpool, and another season on loan in Milan.

After Italy, he managed to play in six more clubs from different European countries.

