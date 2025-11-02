Al-Duhail vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025

On November 3, at 17:00 Central European Time, Qatari side Al-Duhail will face off against UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the second round of the AFC Champions League. Read on for more about the teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Al-Duhail are currently in a rough patch, managing just one win in their last eight matches, which came in the domestic league against Al Shamal (2-0). They've lost five times during this stretch. The most notable player in the Qatari squad is Krzysztof Piątek, who has already netted eight goals and recorded one assist for Al-Duhail.

The AFC Champions League campaign has not gone well for them. The team has only one point, earned in the second round against Saudi side Al-Ahli (2-2), while all other matches ended in defeat: against Saudi club Al Hilal (1-2) and UAE's Al Wahda (1:3).

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai are in much better form. The team is currently unbeaten in six matches. In the UAE league, the Dubai club sits in third place, trailing leaders Al-Ain by five points.

As for the AFC Champions League, things are going well under Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa. After three rounds, Shabab Al-Ahli have collected seven points. They drew with Iran's Tractor (1-1) in their opener, followed by victories over Saudi club Al-Ittihad (0-1) and Uzbekistan's Nasaf (4-1). The team's captain, Federico Cartabia, leads the way, having already scored once and provided two assists in the AFC Champions League. Much in this match will depend on his form.

Match facts and head-to-head

Over two goals have been scored in six of Al-Duhail's last seven matches.

Shabab Al-Ahli are on a three-match winning streak.

Less than three goals have been scored in ten of Shabab Al-Ahli's last eleven matches.

These teams have met only once before, in 2024, when Shabab Al-Ahli came out on top with a 2-1 victory.

Probable line-ups

Al-Duhail: Burke - Rawi, Castelletto, Ayman, Ahmed - Boudiaf, Junior L., Alberto - Mohammed, Junior E., Piątek

Burke - Rawi, Castelletto, Ayman, Ahmed - Boudiaf, Junior L., Alberto - Mohammed, Junior E., Piątek Shabab Al-Ahli: Meqebaali - Mateus Henrique, Planić, Renan, Seifi - Fede, Maksimović, Ezatolahi, Bala - César, Dabbur

Prediction

The UAE club comes into this match in much better form and with greater confidence than their opponents. Expect Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai to look the stronger side on the pitch and, at the very least, avoid defeat. My prediction: Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai will not lose.