After beating Kaizer Chiefs in the derby: Jose Rivero on why he included six young players

After beating Kaizer Chiefs in the derby: Jose Rivero on why he included six young players

Football news Today, 17:06
Hazem Mlhem Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates ended the derby against Kaizer Chiefs with a 2-1 victory, and with this win, Jose Rivero has been in excellent form against Kaizer Chiefs in seven matches in all competitions, with the Spanish coach winning five and losing only two, which is a very positive figure.

Orlando Pirates fielded a youthful lineup featuring 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng, and 20-year-old Mohau Nkota as they secured a league double over rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers further showcased their commitment to youth development by introducing three DStv Diski Challenge (U-23) players in the second half: 20-year-old Simphiwe Selepe, 22-year-old Boitumelo Radiopane, and 22-year-old Siyabonga Ndlozi. Yanga Madiba remained an unused substitute.

The trio replaced Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, and Bandile Shandu as Pirates kept their slim title hopes alive, staying within reach of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking about the players he trusts and always supports, Rivero said: All of us are proud of them, I am giving them the opportunities by putting them on the field because they are showing every week on the training field they want the opportunity and they are prepared. It is not about age but it is about talent, being professional and giving them confidence and showing them we trust them. I have said it many times already that what you get from academy players is something you cannot get from anywhere.

Rivero added: They have something special and they look at the club in a different way. They spent some time around the club as ball boys while playing for the DDC and sometimes coming to train with the first team to experience the culture so that when they are ready to go they will do something special. This is not the 'Riveiro vision' but that of Orlando Pirates and they are doing a good job in that sense. My job as a coach is to give them the tools to do well and that’s what we do [with] the rest of the technical staff.

