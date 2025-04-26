A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything!

Last night was not easy for Orlando Pirates fans, the team travelled to North Africa to face Pyramids FC with high hopes that Jose Rivero's good work would culminate in a historic qualification to the CAF Champions League final, but they were shocked by Pyramids FC's historic qualification after the Egyptian team turned the score to 3-2 to reach the final for the first time in their history.

But despite being eliminated from the CAF Champions League, the team won the MTN8 title earlier this season and made it to the Nedbank Cup final where they will face Kaizer Chiefs, and in the Betway Premiership there is still a nine-point gap between them and first-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, with two postponed matches in favour of the Buccaneers.