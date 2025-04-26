A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything!
Football news Today, 07:35Hazem Mlhem Dailysports's expert
A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything!
Last night was not easy for Orlando Pirates fans, the team travelled to North Africa to face Pyramids FC with high hopes that Jose Rivero's good work would culminate in a historic qualification to the CAF Champions League final, but they were shocked by Pyramids FC's historic qualification after the Egyptian team turned the score to 3-2 to reach the final for the first time in their history.
But despite being eliminated from the CAF Champions League, the team won the MTN8 title earlier this season and made it to the Nedbank Cup final where they will face Kaizer Chiefs, and in the Betway Premiership there is still a nine-point gap between them and first-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, with two postponed matches in favour of the Buccaneers.
Popular news
Football news Today, 03:24 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipLamontville Golden ArrowsAmaZulu52’
0
0
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipKaizer ChiefsMarumo Gallants55’
1
1
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipPolokwane CitySuperSport United59’
1
1
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyHolstein KielBorussia Moenchengladbach45’
2
0
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyWolfsburgFreiburg45’
0
0
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyHoffenheimBorussia Dortmund45’
0
1
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyBayern MunichMainz 0545’
2
0
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyBayer LeverkusenAugsburg45’
2
0
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueWolverhamptonLeicester17’
0
0
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueSouthamptonFulham17’
1
0
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025