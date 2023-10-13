9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France

The match on October 13th in the 7th round of the Euro 2024 qualification in Group B between the Netherlands and France concluded with a score of 2:1 in favor of the French.

Kilian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the match. The leader of the French team then completed a remarkable double by scoring a sublime goal in the 53rd minute.

The Netherlands managed to pull one back, with Kilindshi Hartman finding the net in the 83rd minute.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored has assigned player ratings. Kilian Mbappé, who received a rating of 9.00, was recognized as the standout performer.

Notable ratings were also achieved by Jonathan Clauss (8.0) and Orelèan Tchouaméni (7.5).

WhoScored scores for the match Netherlands - France - 1:2