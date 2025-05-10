12 years later. Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates in South African Cup final

On May 10 in Durban, the South African Cup final took center stage. The pitch saw a classic Johannesburg derby—Kaizer Chiefs facing off against Orlando Pirates.

The "Amakhosi" struck first in the 10th minute, with Gastón Sirino coolly converting a penalty. The celebrations were short-lived, though: just seven minutes later, Evidence Makgopa capitalized on a Hotto assist to bring the Pirates level.

The second half unfolded with both teams playing cautiously, hinting at extra time or a penalty shootout. But one of the few dangerous moments near the Pirates' goal ended with a decisive strike from Maart, sealing the outcome of the final.

Kaizer Chiefs celebrated a 2-1 victory, claiming their first South African Cup win since 2013 and securing a record 14th title in the club's history. For Orlando, this marked a third consecutive final—but unlike the previous two, this time they left empty-handed.